FD interest rates hiked: This bank increased money gains for 444-day plan — ₹1 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakhs details

Indian Overseas Bank has raised interest rates on 444-day term deposits by up to 15 basis points, effective 10 November. Rates are now 6.85% for non-callable deposits and 6.75% for callable and NRE deposits.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published15 Nov 2026, 01:47 PM IST
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Indian Overseas Bank has raised interest rates on 444-day term deposits by up to 15 basis points, effective 10 November.
Indian Overseas Bank has raised interest rates on 444-day term deposits by up to 15 basis points, effective 10 November. (AI-generated image used for representational purpose)

FD interest rates hiked: Public sector lender, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased interest rates on 444-day term deposits up by 15 basis points (bps), with effect from 10 November, the bank said in a statement.

Further, non-callable deposits will now earn 6.85%; while rates for callable and NRE (non-resident external) deposits revised to 6.75% each, the release added.

Indian Overseas Bank hikes interest rate: Details

IOB this week raised interest rates on its 444-day term deposits by up to 15 bps, following a review by the bank's Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO).

  • Thus, interest rate on the bank's 444-day Callable Term Deposits of below 3 crore has been raised by from 6.60% to 6.75% per annum.

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  • The 444-day Non-Callable Term Deposit, available for deposits above 1 crore, will now earn 6.85% per annum, up 10 bps from 6.75%.
  • Rate on 444-day NRE Term Deposits has also been raised from 6.60% to 6.75% per annum.
  • Senior citizens (aged 60 and above) continue to receive an additional 0.50%, taking their return on the 444-day Callable Term Deposit to 7.25%.
  • And super senior citizens (aged 80 and above) an additional 0.75%, taking their return on the 444-day Callable Term Deposit to 7.50% per annum.
  • Interest rates across all other tenures of callable, non-callable and NRE term deposits, as well as NRO (non-resident ordinary) retail term deposits, remain unchanged.

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Revised rates for 444-day tenure at IOB

Type of Deposit (444 days)Existing Rate (p.a.)Revised Rate (p.a.)
w.e.f. 10.11.2026		Senior Citizens (get additional 0.50% p.a.)Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 and above, get additional 0.75% p.a.)
Callable Term Deposit (below 3 crore)6.60%6.75%7.25%7.50%
Non-Callable Term Deposit#6.75%6.85%7.35%7.60%
NRE Term Deposit (below 3 crore)6.60%6.75%7.25%7.50%

Check money gains for 1 lakh, 3 lakh, 5 lakh

  • For an ordinary investor depositing 1 lakh at 6.67%, your money will earn interest of around 7,000. Further, for senior citizen and super senior citizens investing the same amount, your money will earn around 7,500 (at 7.25%) and about 7,800 (7.50%), respectively.
  • For an ordinary investor depositing 3 lakh at 6.67%, your money will earn interest of around 20,600. Further, for senior citizen and super senior citizens investing the same amount, your money will earn around 22,400 (at 7.25%) and about 23,200 (7.50%), respectively.
  • For an ordinary investor depositing 5 lakh at 6.67%, your money will earn interest of around 34,200. Further, for senior citizen and super senior citizens investing the same amount, your money will earn around 37,300 (at 7.25%) and about 38,600 (7.50%), respectively.

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About Indian Overseas Bank

Founded in February 1937, IOB was one of the 14 major banks nationalised by the Indian Government in 1969. It currently has a strong domestic presence with 3,542 branches and around 3,729 ATMs. The bank also provides services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, with a Trust of more than 4.6 crore active customers, according to the release.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, the bank's operating profit was 3,016 crore, and the net profit was 1,912 crore, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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