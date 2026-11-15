FD interest rates hiked: This bank increased money gains for 444-day plan — ₹1 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakhs details

FD interest rates hiked: Public sector lender, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has increased interest rates on 444-day term deposits up by 15 basis points (bps), with effect from 10 November, the bank said in a statement.
Further, non-callable deposits will now earn 6.85%; while rates for callable and NRE (non-resident external) deposits revised to 6.75% each, the release added.
IOB this week raised interest rates on its 444-day term deposits by up to 15 bps, following a review by the bank's Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO).
|Type of Deposit (444 days)
|Existing Rate (p.a.)
|Revised Rate (p.a.)
w.e.f. 10.11.2026
|Senior Citizens (get additional 0.50% p.a.)
|Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 and above, get additional 0.75% p.a.)
|Callable Term Deposit (below ₹3 crore)
|6.60%
|6.75%
|7.25%
|7.50%
|Non-Callable Term Deposit#
|6.75%
|6.85%
|7.35%
|7.60%
|NRE Term Deposit (below ₹3 crore)
|6.60%
|6.75%
|7.25%
|7.50%
Founded in February 1937, IOB was one of the 14 major banks nationalised by the Indian Government in 1969. It currently has a strong domestic presence with 3,542 branches and around 3,729 ATMs. The bank also provides services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, with a Trust of more than 4.6 crore active customers, according to the release.
For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, the bank's operating profit was ₹3,016 crore, and the net profit was ₹1,912 crore, it added.
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