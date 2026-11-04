FD interest rates Nov 2026: Suryoday SFB offers 8.60%; check latest fixed deposit rates of Kotak, Axis, Canara, Utkarsh

Several banks have increased their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in November 2026 following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in its 7 October monetary policy review.

The latest revisions cover private sector lenders, public sector banks and small finance banks, with senior citizens generally eligible for higher interest rates than regular depositors.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are among the lenders whose revised rates depositors can compare this month. Suryoday SFB offers the highest rate of 8.60% to senior citizens.

The rates depend on the deposit tenure, customer category, and applicable scheme conditions. Here is a comparison of the highest FD interest rates offered by these five banks in November 2026.

Latest FD interest rates of five banks in November 2026

Bank Highest rate for general customers Highest rate for senior citizens Applicable tenure Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80% 7.55% 2 years to less than 3 years Axis Bank 6.60% 7.35% 2–10 years (senior rate: 5–10 years) Canara Bank 6.75% 7.25% 555 days Suryoday SFB 8.25% 8.60% 5 years Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 8.50% 666 days

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD interest rates Kotak Mahindra Bank revised interest rates on select fixed deposit (FD) tenures with effect from 4 November 2026. General customers can earn a maximum interest rate of 6.80% on deposits with a tenure of two years to less than three years, irrespective of whether the deposit amount is below or above ₹3 crore.

Senior citizens can earn up to 7.55% on the same tenure for deposits below ₹3 crore, while the applicable interest rate for deposits of ₹3 crore and above is 6.80%. Before the revision, the bank offered a maximum rate of 6.75% to general customers and 7.25% to senior citizens.

Axis Bank FD interest rates Axis Bank revised its FD interest rates on select tenures from 29 October 2026.

The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 6.60% to general customers on deposits with tenures ranging from two years to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.35% on deposits with a tenure of five years to 10 years.

Canara Bank FD interest rates Canara Bank revised interest rates on select domestic term deposits with effect from 2 November 2026. The revision applies to deposits below ₹3 crore, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

The bank offers its highest rate of 6.75% to general customers on its 555-day special FD scheme. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.25% on the same tenure.

On the 444-day special FD, general customers can earn 6.65%, while senior citizens are eligible for 7.15%.

For deposits with tenures ranging from two years to less than five years, the bank offers 6.25% to general customers and 6.75% to senior citizens. The same rates apply to deposits of five years to 10 years.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD interest rates Suryoday Small Finance Bank revised interest rates on select fixed deposits from 30 October 2026. The special rates applies for eligible deposits below ₹3 crore.

General customers can earn the highest interest rate of 8.25% on a five-year FD. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.60% on the same tenure.

For a 30-month deposit, the bank offers 8.10% to general customers and 8.25% to senior citizens. On an 18-month FD, the respective rates are 8.01% and 8.16%.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD interest rates Utkarsh Small Finance Bank revised its FD interest rates from 1 November 2026.

The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.10% to general customers on a special tenure of 666 days. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.50% on the same deposit period.