Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its interest rates starting Jan 1, 2025. The latest rates now offer interest up to 8.05 per cent per annum.

The interest rates range between 6.85 percent to 7.3 for regular citizens. Senior citizens are offered an extra 50 basis points and super senior citizens are offered an extra 80 basis points.

On one-year FD, interest rate offered is 6.85 percent for regular citizens, and 7.35 percent for senior citizens. For super senior citizens, the interest rate is 7.65 percent.

Special periods Highest interest is offered on a 400-day FD for which the bank offers 7.30 percent to regular citizens, 7.80 percent to senior citizens and 8.10 percent to super senior citizens.

The bank also allows term deposit on special periods such as 303 days, 506 days, 1204 and 1895 days.

The interest rates offered on 303 days is 7.05 and 7.55 percent to regular and senior citizens. The rate offered on 506 days is 6.75 percent for regular and 7.25 percent for senior citizens.

The interest rate offered on 1204 days is 6.45 percent and 6.95 percent respectively, to regular and senior citizens. On the 1895-day FD, the bank offers 6.40 percent and 7.20 percent to regular and senior citizens.

Time period (days) General public (%) Senior Citizens (%) Super Senior (%) 303 7 7.5 7.8

400 7.25 7.75 8.05

506 6.7 7.2 7.5

1204 6.4 6.9 7.2

1895 6.35 7.15 7.15

(Source: pnbindia.in)

It is interesting to note that the two buckets of 1204 days & 1895 days are specifically identified under the PNB Palaash scheme, to commemorate the Bank's foundation day, on April 12, 1895.

The bank offers interest in the range of 3.5 to 6.8 on shorter duration to regular citizens and between 4 per cent to 7.30 to senior citizens.