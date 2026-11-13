FD interest rates rise in November 2026: Why banks are hiking rates and should you invest in fixed deposits now?

For savers who prefer the certainty of fixed returns, bank fixed deposits (FDs) have become more attractive in recent weeks, with several lenders raising interest rates on select maturities.

The revisions come at a time when banks are competing harder to attract deposits as demand for loans remains strong. With credit growing faster than deposits and liquidity conditions tightening, lenders are increasingly looking to household savings to support their funding needs.

The recent rate hikes also follow the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) October repo rate increase, although monetary policy is only one of the factors influencing deposit pricing. For investors, the key question is whether the latest FD rates offer a good opportunity to lock in returns or whether it makes sense to wait for further increases.

Credit growth is outpacing deposit growth One of the biggest reasons banks are increasing FD rates is the gap between credit and deposit growth.

According to the RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement, bank credit grew 18.2% year-on-year as of 15 October 2026, while aggregate deposits increased 16.7% during the same period. Bank credit stood at ₹227.43 lakh crore, against aggregate deposits of ₹278.76 lakh crore.

When loans grow faster than deposits, banks need to mobilise additional funds to sustain lending. Retail fixed deposits are an important source of relatively stable funding. By offering competitive interest rates, banks can attract household savings and strengthen their deposit base.

This also explains why lenders are increasing rates on selected maturities instead of revising their entire FD portfolios. Individual banks have different funding requirements depending on their credit growth, existing deposit profile and liquidity position.

Tighter liquidity is adding to funding pressure Liquidity conditions in the banking system are another factor influencing deposit rates.

When surplus liquidity declines, banks have less excess money available to meet their funding requirements. They may then need to compete more actively for deposits to maintain adequate liquidity.

RBI data showed that the banking system's durable liquidity surplus declined from around ₹10.14 lakh crore on 30 September to approximately ₹7.93 lakh crore on 15 October 2026.

A tighter liquidity environment makes deposit mobilisation more important, particularly for banks experiencing strong credit demand.

Banks must also balance the cost of attracting deposits against the returns they earn on loans. Offering higher FD rates increases their cost of funds, but failing to attract sufficient deposits could constrain their ability to expand lending.

How the RBI's repo rate hike is influencing FD rates The RBI's October monetary policy decision has added another dimension to the interest rate environment.

The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%. A higher repo rate can increase the cost of short-term borrowing for banks and influence their lending and deposit pricing decisions.

However, FD rates do not automatically move in line with repo rate changes. Banks consider their individual funding requirements, liquidity positions and competition before revising deposit rates.

Interestingly, RBI data shows that the weighted average rate on fresh rupee term deposits declined to 5.61% in September 2026 from 5.67% in August. The weighted average rate on outstanding term deposits also edged down to 6.55% from 6.56% during the same period.

This suggests that the latest increases are not simply an immediate pass-through of the policy rate change. Banks are also responding to their own deposit mobilisation requirements.

Which banks have increased FD interest rates? Recent revisions show that lenders are offering better returns on select maturities to attract deposits.

HDFC Bank revised its FD rates with effect from 4 November 2026. General customers can earn up to 6.60%, while eligible senior citizens can earn up to 7.20% on select tenures.

Indian Overseas Bank revised its FD rates effective 10 November. It increased the interest rate on its special 444-day deposit by 15 basis points to 6.75% for general customers. Senior citizens can earn 7.25%, while super senior citizens can earn 7.50%. However, the bank also reduced rates on deposits with maturities of 180-269 days by 25 basis points.

The revisions underline an important point. Banks are not necessarily increasing FD rates across all maturities. Some are offering better returns on special-tenure deposits while keeping other rates unchanged or even reducing them.

Should depositors lock in higher FD rates now? For depositors seeking predictable returns, the latest rate revisions could provide an opportunity to secure higher interest rates. However, the decision should depend on their investment horizon and liquidity requirements.

Those who may need their money in the next one or two years should avoid locking away their entire savings in long-term deposits simply to earn a marginally higher rate.

A staggered FD strategy can help manage interest rate uncertainty. Depositors can divide their savings across different maturities so that portions of their investments mature at regular intervals. This provides liquidity and flexibility to reinvest if rates increase further.

Taxation is equally important. FD interest is taxable according to the depositor's applicable income tax slab. Therefore, investors should compare post-tax returns rather than choosing a deposit solely on the basis of its advertised interest rate.

They should also check premature withdrawal penalties, senior citizen benefits and applicable deposit insurance coverage before investing.