FD interest rates: Before locking in a fixed deposit (FD), it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks to maximise the returns

For instance, if you stand to earn an extra 60 basis points on a fixed deposit of say ₹10 lakh, your income stands to increase by ₹6,000. If that FD is locked for three years, your additional income would be ₹18,000. And this also factors in extra interest of 60 basis points.

If the difference were 90 basis points, the additional savings would have risen to ₹27,000.

Interest rates: SBI vs. small finance banks Here we share the difference between interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI) and small finance banks across tenures.

Tenure SBI AU SFB Equitas SFB Jana SFB 1 year 6.8 7.25 8.10 8.25 2 years 7.00 7.75 7.75 8.25 3 years 6.75 7.5 8 8.25 5 years 6.50 7.25 7.25 7.25

As the table above mentions, SBI offers 6.8 percent interest on one-year fixed deposits. At the same time, AU Small Finance Bank offers 7.25 percent for the same tenure. Equitas small finance Bank offers 8.10 percent and Jana small finance bank offers 8.25 percent.

On a 2-year duration, the highest interest of 8.25 percent is offered by Jana Small Finance Bank which is 125 basis points higher than what the SBI offers.

On a 3-year duration, SBI offers 6.75 percent whereas the highest rate is offered by Jana Small Finance Bank.

On a 5-year duration, SBI offers 6.5 percent whereas the small finance banks offer 7.25 percent per annum.

Small finance Banks Notably, small finance banks typically offer higher interest rates on term deposits than what the mainstream banks offer. Read this Livemint article for more details

The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.