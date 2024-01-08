FD interest rates: Should investors lock their savings in fixed deposits now?
There are two key reasons of locking your savings at the current interest rate. One, the interest rates have reached the peak as a result of the RBI’s monetary policy. Second, these rates may see a decline towards the end of this calendar year.
In view of the banks raising their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the recent past, investors are recommended to lock some of their savings in fixed deposits (FDs) at the prevailing high rates.
