FD interest rates: These 4 private lenders offer above 7% interest on their fixed deposits. Check list

FD interest rates: A number of banks have cut their fixed deposit interest rates this month soon after RBI slashed its benchmark repo rate

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published22 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM IST
HDFC Bank offers 6.6 percent interest on one-year fixed deposit
HDFC Bank offers 6.6 percent interest on one-year fixed deposit

Before opening a fixed deposit (FD) account with a bank, it is better to compare the interest rates offered by different lenders. Higher the interest offered, greater the income for the depositor. Someone who deposits 5 lakh in a fixed deposit (FD), an extra 50 basis point interest offered on it leads to an extra income of 7,500 over a three-year period. And when this amount is 10 lakh, the extra income jumps to 15,000.

Here, we compare the highest interest rates offered by top private sector banks after the latest revisions. Notably, most banks revised their interest rates downward in the past couple of weeks after RBI cut repo rate in its second consecutive monetary policy committee (MPC) meet.

Also Read | ICICI Bank follows peers, cuts savings bank interest rate by 25 bps

HDFC Bank

The largest private sector bank 6.6 percent on its one-year fixed deposit, 6.7 percent on its two-year FD and 6.9 percent on its three-year fixed deposit (FD). Senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points on these rates. These rates came into force on April 19, 2025.

TenureRegular citizens (%)Senior citizens (%)
1 year  6.6 7.10
2 year 6.77.20
3 years 6.9 7.40

ICICI Bank

This private sector bank offers 7.05 percent as highest interest on two-year fixed deposit. On one-year term deposit, the private sector bank offers 6.7 percent interest to general citizens and 7.2 percent to senior citizens. The corresponding rates on three year deposits are 6.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

Year       General Senior (%)Senior Citizens (%)
1 year6.7 7.2
2 year 7.05 7.55
3 years6.9 7.4

Kotak Mahindra Bank

This private bank offers above 7.1 percent on its one-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 7.6 percent to senior citizens. The corresponding interest rates on two-year deposits are 7.15 percent and 7.65 percent, respectively. On three-year FDs, the corresponding interest rates are 7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. These rates came into effect on April 9, 2025.

TenureGeneral (%)Senior Citizens (%)
1 year   7.1 7.60
2 year 7.15 7.65
3 years 7.5

Federal Bank

This private sector bank offers 6.85 percent to general depositors on one-year fixed deposits and 7.35 percent to senior citizens. the corresponding interest rates on two year and three year fixed deposits are 7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. These rates came into force on April 17, 2025.

TenureGeneral (%)Senior citizens (%)
1 year   6.857.35
2 years7.5
3 years 7.5

However, it is important to note that the interest income on fixed deposits is taxable. So, those investors who fall in the high tax bracket are recommended to invest only a small portio of their savings in an FD.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFD interest rates: These 4 private lenders offer above 7% interest on their fixed deposits. Check list
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.