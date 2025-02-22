FD interest rates: These 6 banks offer highest interest across these tenures. Check here

Before starting a fixed deposit (FD), it is common for depositors to compare the interest rates offered by different banks so that they can maximise the income earned on it.

Typically, banks offer high interest on their long term deposits and low when the deposit is made for a short period. A small difference of 50 basis points in interest income can made a considerable difference over a long period.

For instance, an extra income of 1 percent on ₹5 lakh FD gives an income of 15,000 over three years and ₹25,000 over five years. And if the deposit is ₹10 lakh, this can rise to ₹50,000 over a period of five years.

So, this is important to choose the bank offering highest interest rate.

Here we list out the top six banks offering highest rates: HDFC Bank: As we can see in the table below, HDFC Bank offers 7.25 percent to general citizens and 7.77 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 18 months to 21 months.

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 7.25 percent to general citizens and 7.85 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 15-18 month tenure.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This bank offers 7.4 percent to general citizens and 7.9 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 390-391 day tenure.

Bank Tenure General (%) Senior citizens (%) HDFC Bank 18 to 21 months 7.25% 7.75% ICICI Bank 15-18 months 7.25 7.85 Kotak Mahindra Bank 390-391 days 7.4 7.9 Federal Bank 444 days 7.5 8 Bank of Baroda 2-3 years 7.15 7.65 Union Bank of India 456 days 7.3 7.8

Federal Bank: This offers 7.5 percent to general depositors and 8 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 444 days.

Bank of Baroda: This state lender offers 7.15 percent to general depositors and 7.65 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 2-3 year tenure.

Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 7.3 percent to general citizens and 7.8 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 456-day tenure.