FD interest rates: These 6 banks offer highest rates on their long duration fixed deposits

FD interest rates: Banks typically offer higher interest on their long-term deposits and lower interest on short-term fixed deposits

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published15 Feb 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Advertisement
This bank offers 7 percent to general citizens and 7.6 percent to senior citizens.

As Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed repo rate by 25 basis points after a five-year gap, banks are likely to follow suit.

Therefore, it won’t be long before banks start slashing interest rates they offer on fixed deposit. 

Meanwhile, banks have yet not cut interest rates on their deposits so far. So, if you want to allocate some of your funds to a fixed income instrument, you may want to consider locking some money there before the interest rates are slashed.

Advertisement

Typically, banks give higher interest on their long-term fixed deposits and low interest on short term fixed deposits.

Here we list out the interest rates banks offer on their fixed deposits on three-year deposits.

Interest rates on 3-year fixed deposits

HDFC Bank: As the table below shows, the largest private bank offers 7 percent on three-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank: This private lender offers 7 percent on three-year fixed deposit, and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

Advertisement
Bank                General (%)Senior citizens (%)
HDFC Bank77.5
ICICI Bank7.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.6
Federal Bank7.1 7.6
Bank of Baroda7.15 7.65
Punjab National Bank7.5

(Source: Bank websites)

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This bank offers 7 percent to general citizens and 7.6 percent to senior citizens.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank offers 7.1 percent interest on its three-year fixed deposit to the general citizens, and 7.6 percent to senior citizens.

Also Read | Last chance to lock FDs at the current rates as RBI kicks off rate cut cycle

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda offers 7.15 per cent interest on its three-year term deposit to general citizens and 7.65 percent to senior citizens.

Punjab National Bank: This private lender offers 7 percent to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

Advertisement

However, it is vital to recall that interest on fixed deposits is taxable. So, if you fall in a high tax bracket, then locking a large sum in fixed deposit (FD) may not be a good idea.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFD interest rates: These 6 banks offer highest rates on their long duration fixed deposits
First Published:15 Feb 2025, 01:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget