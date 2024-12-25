Prior to locking your money into a fixed deposit (FD), it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks on their term deposits.

Notably, the long-duration fixed deposits tend to give a higher rate of interest whereas the short duration deposits give a lower rate.

It is noteworthy that small differences in interest rates can help in wealth creation over a long period of time. For instance, if you are investing ₹10 lakh in a fixed deposit over 3 years, a difference of 30 basis points can lead to higher savings of ₹9,000.

Additionally, if the difference is 50 basis points, additional savings would have been ₹15,000 over a 5-year period.

Here, we give a lowdown on the interest rates offered by large banks in the private as well as public sector on their three-year deposits.

Highest FD interest rates offered by banks: HDFC Bank: On a 3-year fixed deposit, this private lender offers 7 percent interest rate to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into effect on July 24, 2024.

ICICI Bank: The second largest private bank (ICICI Bank) in India offers the same interest rates as HDFC Bank i.e. 7 per cent and 7.5 percent to regular and senior citizens on 3-year FDs.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: With effect from June 14, this private lender has been offering 7 percent and 7.6 percent to the regular and senior citizens, respectively, on 3-year FDs.

Bank Regular (%) Senior Citizens (%) HDFC 7 7.5 ICICI 7 7.5 Kotak 7 7.6 Axis 7.1 7.6 SBI 6.75 7.25 PNB 7 7.5

(Source: Bank websites)

Axis Bank: This bank offers 7.1 percent to regular citizens and 7.6 percent to senior citizens on 3-year FDs with effect from October 21.

SBI: The largest bank in India (SBI) offers 6.75 to regular citizens and 7.25 percent to senior citizens on three-year deposits, as per the interest rates which came into force on June 15.

PNB: With effect from October 1, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been offering 7 percent interest on its 3-year fixed deposits to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.