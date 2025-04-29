FD interest rates: These 6 banks offer upto 7.8 percent annually on their fixed deposits. Check list

Before opening a fixed deposit, it is recommended to compare the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by different banks. Lately, most commercial banks have slashed their interest on deposits as well as on advances.

Here we list out the interest rates they offer on 1-year deposits as well as highest interest they offer on their deposits.

FD interest rates across tenures Federal Bank: On one year deposits, Federal Bank offers 6.85 percent to general citizens and 7.35 percent to senior citizens. On a 444-day deposit, the bank offers 7.30 percent interest (highest across tenures) to general citizens and 7.8 percent to senior citizens. These rates came into force on April 17, 2025.

HDFC Bank: With effect from April 19, HDFC Bank offers 6.60 percent per annum on 1-year-fixed deposits to general citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens. It gives highest interest of 7.05 percent on a tenure between 15 months to 21 months to general citizens and 7.55 percent to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank offers highest interest of 7.05 percent on a fixed deposit for tenure between 18 months to two years to general citizens and 7.55 percent to senior citizens.

On one-year deposits, the private lender offers 6.7 percent to general citizens and 7.2 percent to senior citizens.

State Bank of India (SBI): With effect from April 15, SBI offers 6.7 percent to general citizens and 7.2 percent to senior citizens on 1-year deposits.

The highest interest rates of 7.05 percent are offered on 444 day (Amrit Vrishti) to general citizens and 7.55 percent to senior citizens.

Bank Tenure General (%) Senior (%) Federal Bank 444 days 7.3 7.80 HDFC Bank 15-21 months 7.05 7.55 ICICI Bank 18 -24 months 7.05 7.55 State Bank of India (SBI) 444 days 7.05 7.55 Union Bank of India 456 days 7.15 7.65 Bank of Baroda 444 days 7.15 7.65

(Source: Bsank websites)

Union Bank of India: With effect from April 25, this state lender has been offering 6.75 percent on its one year fixed deposit to general citizens and 7.25 percent to senior citizens. Highest interest is offered on a deposit of 456 days i.e., 7.15 percent and 7.75 percent to general and senior residents, respectively.

Bank of Baroda: With effect from April 7, Bank of Baroda offers 6.85 percent and 7.35 percent to general and senior citizens, respectively on one-year FDs. Highest interest of 7.15 percent is offered on 444 days to general citizens and 7.65 percent to senior citizens.