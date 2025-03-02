FD interest rates: These 7 banks offer highest interest on fixed deposits on these tenures

Prior to investing in a fixed deposit, investors often compare interest offered by different banks. One might argue that most banks -- more or less – offer similar, if not same, interest on their term deposits.
However, one must understand that a difference of 50 basis points over a long period of time can increase the interest income considerably. Let us understand this with the help of an example. If your total fixed deposit amounts to ₹10 lakh, an additional 50 basis point extra income leads to an additional income of ₹5,000 in one year.
If the FD is for three years, the additional income spikes to ₹15,000. And if the amount of FD is increased to double, this extra income – on account of extra 50 basis points – spikes to ₹30,000.
Here, we list out the highest interest rates offered by different banks across time periods. Some banks offer highest interest on their 2-3 year deposits, while the other bank offers highest interest on a 15-18 month deposit.
|Bank
|Regular (%)
|Senior citizens (%)
|Tenure
|HDFC Bank
|7.4
|7.9
|4 years 7 months
|ICICI Bank
|7.25
|7.85
|15-18 months
|Kotak Mahindra
|7.4
|7.9
|390-391 days
|Federal Bank
|7.5
|8
|444 days
|State Bank
|7
|7.5
|2-3 years
|Bank of Baroda
|7.15
|7.65
|2-3 years
|Union Bank
|7.3
|7.8
|456 days
As we can see in the table above, highest interest rates are offered by Federal Bank which gives 7.5 percent to regular citizens and 8 percent to senior citizens on 444 day-tenure.
HDFC Bank offers 7.4 percent interest to regular citizens and 7.9 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 4 years and 7 months.
ICIC Bank offers the highest interest of 7.85 percent to senior citizens on a tenure of 15-18 months.
Likewise, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 7.4 percent to regular citizens and 7.9 percent to senior citizens on an FD of 390-391 days tenure.
The interest offered by state lenders is slightly lower. State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7 percent to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens on 2-3 year tenure FD.
Bank of Baroda offers 7.15 percent and Union Bank offers 7.3 percent to regular cittizens on an FD of 2-3 yrars and 456 days, respectively. Senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.
