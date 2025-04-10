FD interest rates: These 7 banks offer highest rates on 3-year fixed deposits. Check details

With RBI cutting benchmark interest rate by a total fo 50 basis points in two months, most banks are expected to cut interest they offer on fixed deposits (FDs)

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published10 Apr 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Typically banks give anywhere between 6-7 percent per annum on fixed deposits
Typically banks give anywhere between 6-7 percent per annum on fixed deposits

Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday slashed repo rate by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time. With repo rate now lower by 50 basis points to 6 percent per annum, banks are expected to cut down fixed deposit (FD) interest rates sooner than later.

It is, therefore, recommended to lock your savings into fixed deposits (FDs) for a medium to long term if you are planning to invest in some safe instruments.

Here, we list out 3-year FDs of top seven banks:

I. State Bank of India (SBI): The state lender offers 6.75 percent to investors on 3-year fixed deposit to general citizens and 7.25 percent to senior citizens.

II. Bank of Baroda (BOB): This state lender offer 7.15 percent and 7.65 percent to general citizens and senior citizens, respectively, on 3-year fixed deposits with effect from April 7, 2025.

III. IDFC Bank: This private bank offers 6.8 percent per annum interest to general citizens and 7.3 percent to senior citizens on three year fixed deposits.

Banks                        Regular (%) Senior (%) 
State Bank of India (SBI)6.75 7.25
Bank of Baroda7.15 7.65
IDFC Bank6.8 7.3
HDFC Bank7.5
ICICI Bank7.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.5
Union Bank of India 6.7 7.2

(Source: Bank websites)

IV. HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offers 7 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, to general and senior citizens on their 3-year fixed deposits.

V. ICICI Bank: This private bank offers the same interest rates as HDFC Bank on three year fixed deposits i.e., 7 percent to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

VI. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private bank also offers the same interest rates. It offers 7 percent to general citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens.

VII. Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 6.7 percent to general citizens on an amount which is less than 3 crore and 7.2 percent to senior citizens. on an FD of three years.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that investment in fixed deposits (FDs) delivers muted returns and income earned on fixed deposits is taxable as per the applicable slab rates. Therefore, it is recommended to invest in fixed deposits only for assured returns and for the convenience it offers to withdraw anytime unlike in other financial instruments such as public provident fund (PPF).

Visit here for all personal finance updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFD interest rates: These 7 banks offer highest rates on 3-year fixed deposits. Check details
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.