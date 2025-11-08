FD interest rates: These 7 banks offer up to 7.1% interest on 3-year term deposits for senior citizens

FD interest rates: Before you open a fixed deposit, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Even a small difference of 50 basis points can lead to significant savings over a period of time.

For instance, if you invest ₹5 lakh in a fixed deposit over a period of 3 years, a higher interest of only 50 basis points can lead to extra savings of ₹7,500. Now if the amount of deposit increases to ₹10 lakh, it will lead to total savings of ₹15,000.

Interetingly, banks offer extra 50 basis points to depositors who are senior citizens, thereby enabling them to earn a higher income.

Here, we list out interest rates offered by different banks on three-year fixed deposits.

3-year FD interest rates offered to senior citizens HDFC Bank: This bank offers 6.95% interest on FDs of three-year tenure to senior citizens whereas regular citizens are given 50 basis points less i.e., 6.45% per annum.

ICICI Bank: This private sector bank offers 7.1% on three-year fixed deposits whereas regular citizens are given 6.6%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This bank offers 6.90% interest on 3-year fixed deposits to senior citizens, whereas regular citizens are offered 50 basis points lower than this.

Federal Bank: This private bank offers 7% interest on fixed deposits to senior citizens for 3-year tenor, whereas regular citizens are offered 6.5% interest.

Bank Interest on 3-year deposits (%) HDFC Bank 6.95 ICICI Bank 7.1 Kotak Mahindra 6.90 Federal Bank 7 SBI 6.8 Canara Bank 6.75 Union Bank of India 7.1

(Source: Bank websites)

State lenders State Bank of India (SBI): The largest lender of India offers 6.8% to senior citizens on 3-year fixed deposits, which is 50 basis points higher than what it pays to regular citizens.

Canara Bank: This state lender offers 6.75 percent to senior citizens when they want to deposit a sum for a three-year period. Again, it is half a percentage point higher than what it pays to regular citizens.

Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 7.1% to senior citizens on its 3-year deposits which is 50 basis points higher than regular citizens.