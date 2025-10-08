FD interest rates: These 8 banks offer the highest returns on fixed deposits

Before you open a fixed deposit (FD) account, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks so that you can opt for the one that pays the highest return.

Rates of interest also differ based on tenors of deposits. For instance, long tenor deposits generally give a higher return than low tenor ones.

Meanwhile, the highest interest offered by a bank on its fixed deposits (FDs) is not necessarily given on the longest tenor. In other words, the bank may give a higher return on its 3-year FD instead of a 4-year deposit. Let us try to understand this a bit more.

Here we list the highest interest rates given by banks – private and govt-run – across different tenors.

Highest fixed deposit interest rates I. HDFC Bank: This private bank gives the highest interest of 6.6% on deposits with tenor between 18 to 21 months to regular citizens and 7.1% to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 25 June 2025.

II. ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 6.6% interest to regular citizens on deposits of 2-year tenor and 7.1% to senior citizens.

III. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private sector bank offers 6.6% interest to regular citizens on fixed deposits of tenor between 390 days and 23 months, and 7.1% interest to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 20 August.

IV. Federal Bank: This private sector bank offers 6.7% interest to regular citizens on FDs for 999 days and 7.2% to senior citizens. These rates came into effect on 18 August.

Bank Regular (%) Senior Citizens (%) HDFC Bank 6.6% 7.1% ICICI Bank 6.6% 7.1% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.6% 7.1% Federal Bank 6.7% 7.2% SBI 6.45% 6.95% Punjab National Bank 6.6% 7.1% Union Bank of India 6.6% 7.1% Canara Bank 6.5% 7%

(Source: Bank websites; The table mentions the highest rates given on specific tenors only)

State lenders V. SBI: The State Bank of India offers 6.45% interest to regular citizens on FDs with a tenor of 2-3 years and 6.95% to senior citizens.

VI. PNB: This state lender offers 6.6% interest on FD with 390 day tenor to regular citizens and 7.10% to senior citizens. These rates came into force on 1 September.

VII. Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 6.6% and 7.1% interest to regular and senior citizens, respectively, on fixed deposits of 3-year tenure, per the rates which came into effect on 20 August 2025.

VIII. Canara Bank: This state lender offers 6.5% and 7% to regular and senior citizens, respectively, on term deposits of 444-day tenor, as per the rates which came into effect on 7 August.