At the time of opening a fixed deposit, it is recommended to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Although most banks offer somewhat similar rates, a marginal difference of 40-50 basis points can raise your wealth considerably. Another factor that helps accumulate wealth is the tenure for which the deposit is locked.

For instance, an extra 50 basis points on a two-year FD of ₹5 lakh can enable you to save an extra ₹5,000. And if the term deposit is locked for a total of five years, the extra savings could be ₹12,500.

Here, we compare the interest rates offered by different private and public sector banks on their five-year fixed deposits.

Interest rates offered on five-year fixed deposits

Bank Regular (%) Senior citizens (%) HDFC Bank 7 7.5 ICICI 7 7.5 Axis 7 7.75 Yes Bank 7.25 8 SBI 6.5 7.5 Bank of Baroda 6.8 7.4 PNB 6.5 7

(Source: Bank websites)

As we can see in the table above, HDFC Bank offers 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent on five-year fixed deposits to residents and senior citizens with effect from July 24.

ICICI Bank also offers the same interest rates on five-year deposits. Axis Bank offers 7 per cent and 7.75 per cent to regular and senior citizens on its five-year term deposits.

Yes Bank, another private lender, offers 7.25 per cent to regular citizens and 8 per cent to senior citizens on its five-year fixed deposits.

State lenders State Bank of India offers 6.5 per cent to regular citizens and 7.5 per cent to senior citizens on five-year FDs.

PNB offers 6.5 per cent to regular citizens and 7 per cent to senior citizens as per the rates which came into force on January 1, 2025.