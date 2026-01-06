Top banks offer these interest rates on long term fixed deposits. See details

FD interest rates: Before you lock your savings into a fixed deposit (FD) account, you must compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Typically, long-term FDs deliver a relatively higher return over their shorter counterparts. For instance, most banks generally give a higher interest rate on their 3-year FDs vis-à-vis 1-year FDs. But this is not a rule of thumb.
Here, we list out interest rates offered by all the top banks – private as well as state banks on their 3-year fixed deposits so that one can choose the one which offers a higher return. Even a small difference of 50 bps can make a significant difference to your overall return.
For instance, when you invest ₹10 lakh in a fixed deposit (FD) account, a bank that offers a higher interest of 50 bps can lead to extra savings of ₹15,000 over 3 years.
I. HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offers 6.45% to its regular depositors on a 3-year fixed deposit and 6.95% to senior citizens.
II. ICICI Bank: This private bank also offers 6.45% on 3-year FD to regular citizens and 6.95% to senior citizens.
III. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private bank offers 6.4% to regular citizens on a tenor of 3 years and 6.9% to senior citizens
IV. Federal Bank: This private bank offers 6.75% and 7.25% on 3-year FDs to regular and senior citizens, respectively, according to the latest rates that became effective on 1 January 2026.
|Bank
|Regular (%)
|Senior Citizens (%)
|HDFC Bank
|6.45
|6.95
|ICICI Bank
|6.45
|6.95
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.4
|6.9
|Federal Bank
|6.75
|7.25
|SBI
|6.3
|6.8
|Union Bank of India
|6
|6.5
|Canara Bank
|6.25
|6.75
V. State Bank of India (SBI): The largest lender in India offers 6.3% to regular citizens on its 3-year fixed deposit and 6.8% to senior citizens.
VI. Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 6% to regular citizens and 6.5% to senior citizens on its 3-year fixed deposits, shows the latest rates as on 5 December 2025.
VII. Canara Bank: This state lender offers 6.25% to regular citizens and 6.75% to senior citizens on 3-year fixed deposits, as per the rates that came into force on 5 January 2026.
For all personal finance updates, visit here
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.