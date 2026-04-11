FD Investment: How does compounding work? How much will ₹2 lakh investment become in 3 years? Explained

Fixed Deposit Investing Hacks: At a time when markets remain volatile, fixed deposits continue to pay stable interest rates to depositors, making them a popular investment tool among risk-averse people. FDs are largely immune to market volatility, and investors can rest assured that the FD interest rates with which they invested their money will not change even if the bank revises these rates later. FD investors continue to enjoy a fixed interest rate once they put their money in.
However, to make fixed deposits more alluring and beneficial, there are ways to maximise your gains. Most fixed deposits in India leverage the power of compounding to ensure maximum benefit.
Understanding how interest on fixed deposits is compounded helps you maximise returns through strategic planning, tenure selection, and choosing the correct institution as per your requirement.
Compounding in fixed deposit is a powerful tool that truly enhances the essence of investing in an FD. A compounding fixed deposit is a type of FD where the interest earned is added to the principal amount at regular intervals, including yearly and quarterly, and the future interest is then calculated on this increased principal.
Over the years of the tenure of your FD, the compounding effect can exponentially grow your wealth. Unlike simple interest, where the principal amount remains the same, FD compounding accelerates your deposit at a higher rate.
As explained above, FD compounding works by factoring in a hiked principal every year or quarter. The interest is calculated on the hiked amount.
The compound interest formula for FDs is:
A = P (1 + r/n)^(nt)
Where:
To understand FD compounding better, let's take a closer look with example.
Suppose you want to invest an amount of ₹2 lakh for a period of three years in an FD with an interest rate of 6% compounded yearly. This ₹2 lakh is your initial principal amount.
After one year, the interest earned at 6% per annum will be ₹12,000. The principal at the end of year 1 will be ₹2,12,000.
After the second year, the interest earned on ₹2,12,000 will be ₹12,720. The principal at the end will be ₹2, 24, 720.
At the end of year three, the interest you will earn on this increased amount is ₹13,483. The final amount will be ₹2,38, 203.
Therefore, your original deposit of ₹2 lakh will turn into ₹2,38,203 at the end of three years.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.