FD investors may have to wait longer to see rate hike benefit3 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:48 AM IST
- Interest rates offered on FDs are directly linked to the banks’ liquidity position and not on the repo rate
In a bid to contain inflationary pressures, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 90 basis points (bps) in a short span to 4.9%. Following this, most banks were quick in raising lending rates by about 40-90 basis points in the last one month (see table). But, we are yet to see a meaningful hike in fixed deposit (FD) interest rates.