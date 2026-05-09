FD laddering strategy: How to split ₹10 lakh for better returns and liquidity

Fixed Deposit (FD) laddering strategy involves dividing a lump sum investment across multiple fixed deposits with different maturity periods, instead of putting the entire amount in a single long-term deposit.

By following this strategy, investors can make the withdrawal process becomes more flexible, since locking all savings into one tenure may lead to liquidity issues if funds are required before maturity or if interest rates change during the investment period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its April 2026 monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, marking the second consecutive policy review in which the central bank has maintained rates at the same level. In February as well, the RBI had held rates steady after cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points in December last year.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the FD laddering strategy? ⌵ The FD laddering strategy involves dividing a lump sum investment across multiple fixed deposits with different maturity periods, rather than investing the entire amount in a single long-term deposit. This approach enhances flexibility for withdrawals and allows for reinvestment at potentially higher rates if interest rates change. 2 How does the FD laddering strategy work when interest rates change? ⌵ When interest rates rise, a portion of your investment matures at regular intervals, allowing you to reinvest that amount at the new, higher rates without breaking longer-term FDs prematurely. If rates fall, you can still benefit from the higher rates locked in for your longer-term deposits. 3 What is the penalty for premature withdrawal of an FD? ⌵ Lenders typically charge a penalty of 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate for premature FD withdrawals, applied to the duration the funds were held. The interest payout is then recalculated based on the rate valid for the tenure the deposit remained with the institution. 4 How much investment is needed to earn ₹10,000 monthly income from an FD? ⌵ To earn ₹10,000 monthly from a non-cumulative FD, the required investment depends on the interest rate offered. For example, at a 7.25% interest rate, you would need to invest approximately ₹16.55 lakh, assuming the interest is withdrawn regularly and not compounded. 5 What are the key features of tax-saving FDs? ⌵ Tax-saving FDs come with a mandatory 5-year lock-in period and qualify for deductions up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest rates typically range from 5.5% to 7.75% per annum, offering lower risk but limited liquidity.

For depositors, this means current FD rates could continue for some time, allowing investors to lock in prevailing returns without facing immediate rate change. The next MPC meeting is expected to be scheduled for early June.

Here is a detailed explanation on how FD laddering strategy works and how it benefits investors when the repo rates are changed.

How FD laddering works As the RBI maintains a pause on rates, investors can structure a mix of 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year FDs instead of locking the entire amount into a single tenure. This allows portions of the investment to mature at regular intervals, providing flexibility to reinvest at potentially higher rates if the interest rates are hiked in the future.

The repo rate and FD rates are directly linked, as the repo rate determines the cost of funds for banks. When the RBI raises the repo rate, banks often increase FD rates to attract deposits, allowing you to lock in higher returns. In the contrary, when the repo rate falls, banks have cheaper access to funds, which usually leads to lower interest rates.

For example, if you have ₹3 lakh to invest in a fixed deposit, with an aim to earn assured and safe returns, the amount can be split across 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year FDs instead of a single one.

If the interest rates rise after one year, you won't have to prematurely break the entire FD to reinvest into a fresh deposit at higher rates. Once the 1-year FD matures, that portion can be withdrawn and reinvested into a fresh FD offering the revised interest rate. This allows the investor to benefit from higher rates while also avoiding premature withdrawal penalties on the longer-tenure deposits.

An investor also has the option to invest their funds into FDs with shorter maturity periods, such as 3-6 months. This can be considered if you expect the interest rates to rise in the near future.

What is the penalty for premature withdrawal of FD? Lenders in India typically levy a penalty ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held. In certain scenarios, these breaking charges can be even more substantial, resulting in a final interest payout that is considerably lower than initially projected.

This penalty is generally deducted from the interest due to the depositor, though specific calculation methodologies differ across various banks.