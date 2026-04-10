Want to invest ₹1 lakh? Here's how FD laddering will help you maximise gains

Bank FD laddering is a technique that involves buying multiple FDs maturing in different time periods. Personal Finance experts suggest that investors seeking to invest in bank fixed deposits for a longer period may consider a ladder strategy.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published10 Apr 2026, 04:11 PM IST
FD laddering technique: How does it work?
FD laddering technique: How does it work?

FD laddering: Investors who do not want to be exposed to the market volatility often prefer fixed deposits (FD) as a profitable form of investment, given their steadiness and guarantee of a constant interest rate. Fixed deposit interest rates depend on the bank and the tenure.

To maximise your FD returns, you can try out a technique called FD laddering.

What is FD laddering?

Bank FD laddering is a technique that involves buying multiple FDs maturing in different time periods. Personal Finance experts suggest that investors seeking to invest in bank fixed deposits for a longer period may consider a ladder strategy.

FD laddering creates a schedule where investors can get their returns at a regular interval, ensuring liquidity and a steady flow of income. This comes with the added bonus of maximising returns.

Also Read | Corporate FD rates April 2026: Compare top NBFC returns and key factors to check

Benefits of FD laddering

There are multiple benefits of fixed deposit laddering.

  • Offers maximised returns: FD laddering helps you maximise your returns as distributing your funds across various tenures ensures you can benefit from varying interest rates.
  • Steady liquidity: The different times of maturity ensures you have a portion of your funds is accessible at regular intervals. You get greater liquidity and flexibility to address short-term financial requirements.
  • Helps with tax planning: FD laddering aids in tax planning by staggering FD maturities, and optimising tax liabilities.
  • Mitigated risks: Since deposits mature at different times, investors can reinvest the principal amount at prevailing interest rates. This reduces the impact of potential reinvestment risks associated with long-term FDs.

Also Read | FD-backed credit cards explained with benefits, risks and best options
Also Read | These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens

How does FD laddering work?

With FD laddering, you can diversify your investment across multiple FDs with different maturity periods and interest rates. This helps you create a “ladder” of maturity dates, which in turn ensures regular liquidity and the potential for reinvesting at higher interest rates when the opportunity arises.

FD laddering involves determining an investment horizon, that is the time for which you want to stay invested. You then need to divide your total investment amount into multiple buckets or segments, each representing an FD with a different maturity period. Now choose the maturity period for each FD so it aligns with your financial goals.

How to invest 1 lakh with FD laddering

Here is an example of FD laddering.

Suppose you have 1 lakh that you want to invest over a five-year period through FD laddering.

To get started, divide the amount into 20,000 each, with each of them representing an FD.

Invest this money into five different FDs. This can be at the same bank or different banks, depending upon your financial goals and interests.

FD 1: Tenure - 1 year; Maturity - Year 1

FD 2: Tenure - 2 years; Maturity - Year 2

FD 1: Tenure - 3 yeas; Maturity - Year 3

FD 1: Tenure - 4 years; Maturity - Year 4

FD 1: Tenure - 5 years; Maturity - Year 5

Now, when the first FD matures during year 1, reinvest it for a period of the remaining four years, depending on the interest rates. Alternatively, you can also use the funds.

When the second FD matures at year 2, reinvest it for the remaining three years. Do the same with your third and fourth FDs, and watch your investments grow.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

FD LadderingFixed Deposit Interest RatesPersonal Finance
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