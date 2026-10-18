FD maturity mistake: Fixed deposit matured but you forgot to withdraw money? What happens to your amount? Renew or not?

A fixed deposit offers predictable returns over a specified tenure, making it a preferred investment option for traditional or risk-averse investors. However depositors may sometimes fail to claim their maturity proceeds on time if they overlook bank notifications or do not receive them at all.
In such cases, the accumulated corpus does not simply disappear but the returns on the amount after maturity may differ from the original FD rate, depending on the bank's rules and whether the deposit was set up for automatic renewal.
A matured fixed deposit may be repaid to the depositor or renewed depending on the instructions recorded for the deposit. Here's what happens to your money in different scenarios if you do not take any action post maturity:
If no action is taken within 10 years from the FD's date of maturity, it is classified as an “unclaimed deposit” and is transferred out of the bank.
Therefore, as per RBI rules, on the last working day of the month following the month in which the 10-year period is completed, the bank calculates the total outstanding amount and transfers it to the depositor education and awareness (DEA) fund maintained by the central bank.
This does not mean the money is gone. The RBI simply serves as the custodian of these unclaimed deposits, and the depositor continues to have the right to claim the principal along with the applicable interest rate determined by the central bank until they or their legal heir claims it.
In case of the depositor's demise, the nominee or legal heir must provide evidence of the person's death along with their identification documents. The financial institution then facilitates the transfer of the fixed deposit amount to the nominee, ensuring a seamless transition of the investment.
You can choose to renew your their fixed deposit if you do not need the money in the near future and want to continue earning returns.
However, before renewing you must compare the bank's latest FD interest rates with the rate you earned on your previous deposit, as the new rate may be higher or lower. Also consider the tenure, premature withdrawal penalties and whether you may need access to the funds before maturity.
If you have short-term financial goals or need the money for an emergency, locking it into another long-term FD may not be the best option. For such cases, you can instead keep the funds in a savings account or split them across deposits with different maturity dates to maintain liquidity.
Before deciding, compare rates offered by different banks and check whether automatic renewal will apply to your deposit, including the tenure and interest rate at which it will be renewed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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