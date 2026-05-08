FD premature withdrawal rules: How much penalty do banks charge? All you need to know

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a cornerstone for risk-averse investors seeking to balance their portfolios. This investment vehicle provides guaranteed returns at pre-specified rates, offering a shield against the market volatility inherent in options like mutual funds. However, the unpredictability of personal circumstances may occasionally necessitate accessing these funds before their scheduled maturity.

Whether driven by urgent medical costs, emergency home repairs, or other sudden financial requirements, liquidating a fixed deposit prematurely carries significant implications.

Investors must understand the multifaceted consequences that arise when opting for early withdrawal.

Penalties and administrative charges The fundamental appeal of a fixed deposit is the certainty of returns upon maturity. This assurance is compromised during an early exit. Financial institutions typically levy a penalty, often ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held. In certain scenarios, these breaking charges can be even more substantial, resulting in a final interest payout that is considerably lower than initially projected. This penalty is generally deducted from the interest due to the depositor, though specific calculation methodologies differ across various banks.

Impact on interest calculation The interest calculation for prematurely withdrawn deposits deviates from standard procedures. Rather than applying the original long-term rate, banks apply the rate that was valid for the specific tenure the deposit remained with the institution. This shift often leads to a significant discrepancy between expected and actual earnings. For example, if a five-year deposit at 7% is liquidated after just twelve months, the payout is recalculated based on the prevailing one-year rate, further reduced by applicable penalties.

Disruption of financial planning Early liquidation can severely derail broader financial strategies. Fixed deposits are frequently designated for specific long-term milestones, such as property downpayments or educational funding. Withdrawing early not only diminishes total returns but creates a deficit in planned capital, forcing investors to seek more expensive alternative funding sources to meet their original objectives.

Taxation and regulatory implications Tax considerations also play a critical role. Premature closure impacts liability in two primary ways. First, the interest accrued until the point of withdrawal is added to the individual’s taxable income, potentially pushing them into a higher tax bracket. Furthermore, the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) mandates apply if earnings exceed certain thresholds. An early withdrawal triggers a TDS recalculation based on the revised interest rate and tenure, which can cause fluctuations in the investor’s total tax obligations for that fiscal year.

Loss of ancillary insurance benefits Certain fixed deposit products are bundled with value-added perks, such as life or health insurance coverage. Liquidating these plans early often results in the immediate termination of these benefits. Consequently, the investor loses both the projected financial yield and the essential insurance protection they were relying on for security.