FD rate hike: Axis Bank increases interest rates on fixed deposits. Details here
FD rate hike: Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.85% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, effective from 5 February 2024
FD rate hike: Axis Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from 5 February 2024. Earlier, the bank had revised interest rates on term deposits on 26 December 2023, according to the Axis Bank website. After the latest revision, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.20% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.