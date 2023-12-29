FD rate hike news: Bank of Baroda, Union Bank increase fixed deposit interest rates. Check latest FD rates here
Bank of Baroda has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 125 basis points (bps) on various maturity buckets, whereas Union Bank of India hiked interest rates by up to 25 bps on its FDs on certain tenures
Bank of Baroda has hiked interest rates on retail term deposits from 10 basis points to up to 125 basis points on various maturity buckets.These rates are applicable on deposits below ₹2 crore with effect from today, December 29.
