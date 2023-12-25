FD rate hike news: These four banks increased rates on fixed deposits this month, offering up to 8% interest rate
Several banks, including Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, DCB Bank, and Federal Bank, have hiked their fixed deposit interest rates in December 2023
It seems the era of fixed deposit (FD) rate hikes is not over yet. Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains the key repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the fifth consecutive time in the December 8 MPC meeting, several banks have hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits this month, December 2023.