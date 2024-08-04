FD rate hike news: What ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bank of India, PNB and SBI offer

  • FD rate hike: Here’s a comparison of the latest FD rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) and these banks

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated4 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
FD rate hike: Here’s a comparison of the latest FD rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) and these banks.
FD rate hike: Here’s a comparison of the latest FD rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) and these banks.

Recent fixed deposit (FD) rate changes have drawn considerable attention from savers. Several central banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank (PNb), have revised their FD rates. Here’s a comparison of the latest FD rates offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) and these banks.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) latest FD rates

Effective August 1, 2024, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. The highest rate is now 7.25% for a 400-day tenure, while the 300-day FD offers 7.05%. For a one-year and two-year FD, the interest rate is 6.80%. The three-year FD yields 7.00%, whereas the four-year and five-year FDs provide 6.50%. PNB offers 3.50% per annum for shorter durations for 7-45 days, 4.50% for 46-179 days, 6.25% for 180-270 days, and 6.50% for 271-299 days. Fixed deposits with a tenure of 301 days to one year also offer a rate of 6.50%.

Bank of India latest FD rates

Bank of India has updated its fixed deposit (FD) rates for deposits under 3 crore and those ranging from 3 crore to ten crore, effective August 1, 2024. The revised rates span from 3% to 6% for deposit tenors ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate offered is 7.30% on deposits less than 3 crore with a tenure of 666 days. For detailed information, you can visit the official Bank of India website. These rates are with effect from 1 August.

 

Also Read | Bank FD vs bond yield: Which is better? Explained with top 5 benefits
Also Read | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank: Which private bank stock should you buy?
Also Read | ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank revise FD rates. How they compare with SBI, Axis Bank

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank offers fixed deposit rates for general customers ranging from 3% to 7.20%, applicable across various tenures from 7 days to 10 years. These rates have been effective since July 30.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank provides interest rates on deposits ranging from 3% to 7.4% for maturities between seven days and ten years. The highest rate offered is 7.40% for general customers and 7.90% for senior citizens, applicable to deposits with a tenure of 4 years and seven months to 55 months. These updated rates have been effective since July 24, 2024.

SBI latest FD rates

State Bank of India (SBI) offers fixed deposit rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for general customers, applicable across tenures from 7 days to 10 years. These rates have been effective since June 15. Senior citizens receive an additional 0.50% interest on these rates for all deposit tenures, meaning they benefit from a 0.50% higher rate than the standard rates for general customers.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceFD rate hike news: What ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bank of India, PNB and SBI offer

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue