FD rates in July 2026: Small finance banks offer up to 8.10%; compare returns from 7 leading lenders

July 2026 FD rates show small finance banks offering up to 8.10% interest, ahead of leading private and public sector banks. Compare FD rates, tenures and key investment factors across seven major lenders before booking a fixed deposit to secure better returns.

Shivam Shukla
Updated29 Jul 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Small finance banks lead July 2026 FD rates, offering higher returns across select investment tenures.
Small finance banks lead July 2026 FD rates, offering higher returns across select investment tenures.

The US-Iran conflict, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, has disrupted global peace and supply chains and raised oil and gas prices. This has resulted in serious underperformance in the Indian equity markets.

Against this backdrop, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment option. This is especially true for individuals seeking stable and predictable returns amid uncertain market conditions.

Currently, large private and public sector banks are offering competitive interest rates backed by established credibility. However, select small finance banks are leading the interest rate chart with returns of up to 8.10% per annum on specific tenures.

Also Read | Should you park ₹10 lakh in one FD or split it? Pros and cons explained

Investors can compare the rates of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nainital Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank and make investment decisions based on their long-term economic objectives.

As a well-informed investor, you should note that the highest advertised rate is usually available only for a specific tenure. So it is important to compare maturity periods before investing and to seek professional advice to clear doubts.

FD rates offered by 7 top banks

Bank

Highest FD Rate (% p.a.)

Applicable Tenure

Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.10%30 months
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00%Above 2 years to 3 years
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.80%2 years to less than 3 years
Nainital Bank6.60%Above 18 months to 2 years
HDFC Bank6.50%3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months
ICICI Bank6.50%3 years 1 day to 10 years
State Bank of India6.45%444 days (Amrit Vrishti)

Source: Paisabazaar.com. Interest rates for scheduled banks are as of 22 July 2026. Nainital Bank FD rates are as published by Paisabazaar (effective 13 June 2026). These rates are subject to change, so you should verify the updated rates and tenures before making investment decisions.

5 things to keep in mind before booking a fixed deposit

  1. Check and compare the tenors that offer the best possible returns; don’t just focus on the headline interest rate.
  2. Check for withdrawal penalties, terms and conditions, and other associated charges, as they can reduce your effective returns.
  3. It is wise to check the official websites of the respective lenders to get a clear understanding of the updated terms and conditions. Also, verify Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance coverage, which protects deposits up to 5 lakh per depositor per bank.
  4. Choose between cumulative and non-cumulative FDs based on your long-term economic goals and income requirements.
  5. Consider the post-tax return, especially if you fall in a higher income tax bracket. You can also plan a discussion on this with a certified financial planner to better understand the related aspects.

Also Read | Loan against FD vs breaking FD: What saves more money? Experts explain

While small finance banks offer higher FD rates, investors should consider factors such as investment horizon, liquidity requirements, and tax implications before locking in a deposit.

Maintaining a proper balance between the bank’s offerings and deposit terms can help ensure that your fixed deposit aligns with your long-term financial objectives.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Investment OptionsInterest RatesFD Interest RatesPersonal Finance
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