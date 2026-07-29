FD rates in July 2026: Small finance banks offer up to 8.10%; compare returns from 7 leading lenders

The US-Iran conflict, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, has disrupted global peace and supply chains and raised oil and gas prices. This has resulted in serious underperformance in the Indian equity markets.
Against this backdrop, fixed deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment option. This is especially true for individuals seeking stable and predictable returns amid uncertain market conditions.
Currently, large private and public sector banks are offering competitive interest rates backed by established credibility. However, select small finance banks are leading the interest rate chart with returns of up to 8.10% per annum on specific tenures.
Investors can compare the rates of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nainital Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank and make investment decisions based on their long-term economic objectives.
As a well-informed investor, you should note that the highest advertised rate is usually available only for a specific tenure. So it is important to compare maturity periods before investing and to seek professional advice to clear doubts.
Bank
Highest FD Rate (% p.a.)
Applicable Tenure
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.10%
|30 months
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00%
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.80%
|2 years to less than 3 years
|Nainital Bank
|6.60%
|Above 18 months to 2 years
|HDFC Bank
|6.50%
|3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months
|ICICI Bank
|6.50%
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|State Bank of India
|6.45%
|444 days (Amrit Vrishti)
Source: Paisabazaar.com. Interest rates for scheduled banks are as of 22 July 2026. Nainital Bank FD rates are as published by Paisabazaar (effective 13 June 2026). These rates are subject to change, so you should verify the updated rates and tenures before making investment decisions.
While small finance banks offer higher FD rates, investors should consider factors such as investment horizon, liquidity requirements, and tax implications before locking in a deposit.
Maintaining a proper balance between the bank’s offerings and deposit terms can help ensure that your fixed deposit aligns with your long-term financial objectives.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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