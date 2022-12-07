FD rates to get more attractive? RBI's 35 bps rate hike makes a case

Once again, depositors are in for a treat and the reason would be RBI's 35 basis points rate hike on Wednesday for December policy. When the central bank hikes the policy repo rate, both fixed deposits and lending rates are likely to go up as well. Banks have been hiking their FD rates aggressively in line with RBI's policy outcomes since May, making this investment option already attractive. Senior citizens tend to benefit the most in such cases as banks offer higher interest rates than the normal category.

