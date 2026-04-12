FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates — Check full list

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are widely considered as a low-risk investment option, as they offer guaranteed returns and typically higher interest rates than regular savings accounts. This makes them attractive for risk-averse or conservative investors who are seeking stability.

In fixed deposits, individuals deposit a lump sum amount with a bank or financial institution for a fixed tenure, earning interest at a predetermined rate. Since the returns are fixed at the time of investment, FDs provide predictable income, unlike market-linked instruments such as stocks and mutual funds, where returns can fluctuate, something we can witness in current geopolitical conditions.

Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly, keeping them aligned with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the interest rates keep varying depending on the tenure. Banks also offer generally higher rates on FDs for senior citizens.

What determines the interest rates? The tenure for fixed deposits can range from a few days to several years, depending on the lender's offering. Generally, longer tenures may offer slightly higher interest rates, though it varies across banks.

Investors also have the option to choose how the interest on their FD is paid, which is either periodically (monthly, quarterly or annually), or at maturity along with the principle amount.

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However, investors should be aware of the fact that FDs usually come with penalties for premature withdrawals and that the interest earned is taxable under applicable income tax rules. As a result, comparing interest rates, tenure options, and withdrawal conditions under banks can help in choosing the most suitable FD option for your financial goals.

Latest FD rates of top 5 private banks of India Private banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates of up to 7.5% on their fixed deposits. One can visit each bank's official website for more clarity on the tenure and interest rates, based on your requirements.

Here are the highest FD interest rates of 5 most popular private banks in India:

FD interest rates for deposits worth less than ₹3 crore Name of bank Tenure FD interest rate FD interest rate for senior citizens HDFC Bank 18 months to < 21 months 6.45% 6.95% ICICI Bank 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.5% 7.1% Axis Bank 18 months to < 2 years 6.45% 6.95% Kotak Mahindra Bank 15 Months to < 18 Months 6.70% 7.20% Induslnd bank 1 Year 6 Months to <1 Year 7 Months 7% 7.50% Source: Bank websites

Benefits of investing in fixed deposits Fixed deposits remain a popular investment choice for those who want to balance safety with steady returns. By locking in funds at a predetermined interest rate, investors can avoid market volatility and plan their finances. FDs are a preferred choice for short to medium term financial goals.

Here are some of the advantages of making FDs: