FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates — Check full list

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are widely considered as a low-risk investment option, as they offer guaranteed returns and typically higher interest rates than regular savings accounts. This makes them attractive for risk-averse or conservative investors who are seeking stability.
In fixed deposits, individuals deposit a lump sum amount with a bank or financial institution for a fixed tenure, earning interest at a predetermined rate. Since the returns are fixed at the time of investment, FDs provide predictable income, unlike market-linked instruments such as stocks and mutual funds, where returns can fluctuate, something we can witness in current geopolitical conditions.
Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly, keeping them aligned with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the interest rates keep varying depending on the tenure. Banks also offer generally higher rates on FDs for senior citizens.
The tenure for fixed deposits can range from a few days to several years, depending on the lender's offering. Generally, longer tenures may offer slightly higher interest rates, though it varies across banks.
Investors also have the option to choose how the interest on their FD is paid, which is either periodically (monthly, quarterly or annually), or at maturity along with the principle amount.
However, investors should be aware of the fact that FDs usually come with penalties for premature withdrawals and that the interest earned is taxable under applicable income tax rules. As a result, comparing interest rates, tenure options, and withdrawal conditions under banks can help in choosing the most suitable FD option for your financial goals.
Private banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates of up to 7.5% on their fixed deposits. One can visit each bank's official website for more clarity on the tenure and interest rates, based on your requirements.
Here are the highest FD interest rates of 5 most popular private banks in India:
FD interest rates for deposits worth less than ₹3 crore
|Name of bank
|Tenure
|FD interest rate
|FD interest rate for senior citizens
|HDFC Bank
|18 months to < 21 months
|6.45%
|6.95%
|ICICI Bank
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.5%
|7.1%
|Axis Bank
|18 months to < 2 years
|6.45%
|6.95%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|15 Months to < 18 Months
|6.70%
|7.20%
|Induslnd bank
|1 Year 6 Months to <1 Year 7 Months
|7%
|7.50%
Source: Bank websites
Fixed deposits remain a popular investment choice for those who want to balance safety with steady returns. By locking in funds at a predetermined interest rate, investors can avoid market volatility and plan their finances. FDs are a preferred choice for short to medium term financial goals.
Here are some of the advantages of making FDs:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.