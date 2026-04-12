FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates — Check full list

Fixed deposits are a popular low-risk investment choice, offering guaranteed returns and higher interest rates than savings accounts. Here's how much interest rates top private banks of India are offering on their FDs.

Eshita Gain
Updated12 Apr 2026, 01:59 PM IST
FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates
FD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are widely considered as a low-risk investment option, as they offer guaranteed returns and typically higher interest rates than regular savings accounts. This makes them attractive for risk-averse or conservative investors who are seeking stability.

In fixed deposits, individuals deposit a lump sum amount with a bank or financial institution for a fixed tenure, earning interest at a predetermined rate. Since the returns are fixed at the time of investment, FDs provide predictable income, unlike market-linked instruments such as stocks and mutual funds, where returns can fluctuate, something we can witness in current geopolitical conditions.

Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly, keeping them aligned with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the interest rates keep varying depending on the tenure. Banks also offer generally higher rates on FDs for senior citizens.

What determines the interest rates?

The tenure for fixed deposits can range from a few days to several years, depending on the lender's offering. Generally, longer tenures may offer slightly higher interest rates, though it varies across banks.

Investors also have the option to choose how the interest on their FD is paid, which is either periodically (monthly, quarterly or annually), or at maturity along with the principle amount.

Also Read | Punjab’s health cover scheme gains traction in emergency care
Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Full list of demands by Govt staff body

However, investors should be aware of the fact that FDs usually come with penalties for premature withdrawals and that the interest earned is taxable under applicable income tax rules. As a result, comparing interest rates, tenure options, and withdrawal conditions under banks can help in choosing the most suitable FD option for your financial goals.

Latest FD rates of top 5 private banks of India

Private banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank offer interest rates of up to 7.5% on their fixed deposits. One can visit each bank's official website for more clarity on the tenure and interest rates, based on your requirements.

Here are the highest FD interest rates of 5 most popular private banks in India:

FD interest rates for deposits worth less than 3 crore

Name of bankTenureFD interest rateFD interest rate for senior citizens
HDFC Bank18 months to < 21 months6.45%6.95%
ICICI Bank3 years 1 day to 5 years6.5%7.1%
Axis Bank18 months to < 2 years6.45%6.95%
Kotak Mahindra Bank15 Months to < 18 Months6.70%7.20%
Induslnd bank1 Year 6 Months to <1 Year 7 Months7%7.50%

Source: Bank websites

Benefits of investing in fixed deposits

Fixed deposits remain a popular investment choice for those who want to balance safety with steady returns. By locking in funds at a predetermined interest rate, investors can avoid market volatility and plan their finances. FDs are a preferred choice for short to medium term financial goals.

Here are some of the advantages of making FDs:

  • Guaranteed returns: Interest rates are fixed at the time of investment, ensuring predictable earnings.
  • Low risk: Not affected by market fluctuations like stocks or mutual funds.
  • Flexible tenure: Investment periods range from a few days to several years.
  • Capital protection: Principle amount remains safe and intact.
  • Regular income option: Interests can be received periodically (monthly/quarterly)
  • Loan facility: You can take a loan against your FD if needed.
  • Easy to open and manage: Available from banks with simple procedures.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Fixed DepositFD RatesInterest Rates
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceFD rates: Top five private banks of India offer up to 7.5% fixed deposit interest rates — Check full list
More