FD vs RD: Investing in bank deposits? Here are key differences between fixed and recurring deposits, and how to use them

Both fixed deposits and recurring deposits, more commonly known as FDs and RDs, are low-risk investment instruments with guaranteed returns as per a bank or post offices' pre-determined rate of interest for a particular tenor.
Fixed deposits allow you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rate than simply parking your money in a savings account.
Meanwhile, recurring deposits allow you to start a deposit for a fixed amount monthly, which runs for tenure and rate of interest. Also, higher returns that a simple savings account, RDs have lower returns compared to FDs due to the power of compounding.
The annual rate of interest this year is between 5.5% to 7.75% for FDs and RDs across most banks.
The tenor for FDs ranges from seven days minimum up to 10 years across public and private sector banks. It is a great financial tool when saving for specific goals and can be automated for renewal at end of term. The choice is to either have the principal and interest deposited into your account, only the interest deposited into your account and principal renewed, or renew both principal and interest into another FD, depending on your requirement.
Notably, you can use FDs to save for your emergency fund, school fees, big planned or unplanned expenses, children's education, loan collateral, school fees, as well as travel and wedding expenditures.
Recurring deposits are similar to SIPs or EMIs, as it calls for a fixed amount put aside each month for the instrument. This can be automated to be directly debited from your account on the same date for the length of the deposit — six months to 10 years.
At the end of tenure, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or converted into a FD (only principal or principal and interest), as per your needs.
|Factor
|Fixed Deposit (FD)
|Recurring Deposit (RD)
|Initial Lump Sum
|Requires a lump sum deposit at the start
|Requires periodic contributions
|Deposit Frequency
|One-time lump sum deposit
|Regular deposits
|Interest Calculated
|Interest is calculated on the entire principal amount over a fixed tenure
|Interest is calculated on the reducing balance method: each monthly deposit is treated as a new deposit and the interest earned increases as the principal amount grows
|Tenure
|Fixed duration ranging from 7 days to 10 years
|Fixed duration, generally from 6 months to 10 years
|Monthly Contributions
|NA
|Requires fixed monthly payments unless it's a flexible deposit like iWish Goal Based Savings
|Flexibility
|Offers less flexibility for deposits and withdrawals
|Offers flexibility with monthly deposits
|Returns
|Higher overall returns due to lumpsum investment
|Lower overall returns due to regular, smaller investments
|Suitable For
|Suitable for individuals with a lump sum amount to invest
|Suitable for individuals with regular income looking to save
|Risk Tolerance
|Lower risk due to fixed investment amount
|Lower risk due to disciplined savings
|Penalty for Missed Payment
|There is no penalty for missed payments as the amount is deposited in one go
|Generally imposes a penalty for missed payments. But RDs like iWish from ICICI Bank have no such penalty
|Interest Calculation
|Interest calculated on the initial deposit amount
|Interest calculated on the monthly contributions
|Source: ICICI Bank
FDs are ideal for conservative investors looking for safe investment and steady, assured returns. You can use the laddering strategy — dividing a lump sum investment across multiple fixed or recurring deposits with different maturity periods, rather than investing the entire amount in a single long-term deposit.
This approach enhances flexibility for withdrawals and allows for reinvestment at potentially higher rates if interest rates change.
Further, you can use your RDs to build corpus for other investments:
Your decision to choose between RD and FD should be based on your investment objectives, tenure preference, liquidity needs, and risk appetite. It is best to consult an expert for strategies when using the tool for retirement planning or other serious financial goals.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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