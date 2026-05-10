FD vs RD: Investing in bank deposits? Here are key differences between fixed and recurring deposits, and how to use them

Fixed deposits and recurring deposits are bank deposit options that give you low-risk investment option with guaranteed returns. Here's a look at which is suitable for you, how they work and how you can use them to reach your financial goals…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 May 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Fixed deposits and recurring deposits are bank deposit options that give you low-risk investment option with guaranteed returns.
Fixed deposits and recurring deposits are bank deposit options that give you low-risk investment option with guaranteed returns. (Representative Image)

Both fixed deposits and recurring deposits, more commonly known as FDs and RDs, are low-risk investment instruments with guaranteed returns as per a bank or post offices' pre-determined rate of interest for a particular tenor.

Fixed deposits allow you to allocate a lumpsum amount to a financial institution for a fixed period of time and for a fixed rate of interest. FDs also tend to have higher interest rate than simply parking your money in a savings account.

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Meanwhile, recurring deposits allow you to start a deposit for a fixed amount monthly, which runs for tenure and rate of interest. Also, higher returns that a simple savings account, RDs have lower returns compared to FDs due to the power of compounding.

The annual rate of interest this year is between 5.5% to 7.75% for FDs and RDs across most banks.

Fixed deposits: Benefits, what is it, when to use…

The tenor for FDs ranges from seven days minimum up to 10 years across public and private sector banks. It is a great financial tool when saving for specific goals and can be automated for renewal at end of term. The choice is to either have the principal and interest deposited into your account, only the interest deposited into your account and principal renewed, or renew both principal and interest into another FD, depending on your requirement.

Notably, you can use FDs to save for your emergency fund, school fees, big planned or unplanned expenses, children's education, loan collateral, school fees, as well as travel and wedding expenditures.

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  • FDs give you assured returns at a fixed rate throughout the tenure.
  • The tenure is flexible and can be chosen as per convenience and rate of interest.
  • It is low-risk and safe investment option.
  • You can choose to receive monthly or quarterly payouts, besides the liquidity at maturity.
  • You can take loans against your FDs without breaking them.
  • For senior citizens and other taxpayers, the five-year tenure offers tax saving.
  • They are liquid assets and can be broken with minimal charges depending on the lender terms, at short notice.
  • Lenders in India typically levy a penalty ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held.
  • Interest income generated by FDs is taxable as per your tax slab, while TDS may be deducted if interest exceeds 40,000 in a financial year ( 50,000 for senior citizens).
  • It has KYC and nominee requirement

Recurring deposits: Benefits, what is it, when to use…

Recurring deposits are similar to SIPs or EMIs, as it calls for a fixed amount put aside each month for the instrument. This can be automated to be directly debited from your account on the same date for the length of the deposit — six months to 10 years.

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At the end of tenure, you can choose to have the principal and interest deposited into your account or converted into a FD (only principal or principal and interest), as per your needs.

  • Requires set sum to be deposited every month.
  • Rate of interest set at start of tenure.
  • It is low-risk and safe investment option.
  • These are also liquid assets and can be broken with minimal charges depending on the lender terms, at short notice.
  • Lenders in India typically levy a penalty ranging from 0.5% to 1% below the contracted interest rate, applied to the duration the funds were held.
  • You can take loans against your RDs without breaking them.

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  • Interest income generated by FDs is taxable as per your tax slab, while TDS may be deducted if interest exceeds 40,000 in a financial year ( 50,000 for senior citizens).
  • It has KYC and nominee requirement.

FD vs RD: Key difference between fixed and recurring deposits

FactorFixed Deposit (FD)Recurring Deposit (RD)
Initial Lump SumRequires a lump sum deposit at the startRequires periodic contributions
Deposit FrequencyOne-time lump sum depositRegular deposits
Interest CalculatedInterest is calculated on the entire principal amount over a fixed tenureInterest is calculated on the reducing balance method: each monthly deposit is treated as a new deposit and the interest earned increases as the principal amount grows
TenureFixed duration ranging from 7 days to 10 yearsFixed duration, generally from 6 months to 10 years
Monthly ContributionsNARequires fixed monthly payments unless it's a flexible deposit like iWish Goal Based Savings
FlexibilityOffers less flexibility for deposits and withdrawalsOffers flexibility with monthly deposits
ReturnsHigher overall returns due to lumpsum investmentLower overall returns due to regular, smaller investments
Suitable ForSuitable for individuals with a lump sum amount to investSuitable for individuals with regular income looking to save
Risk ToleranceLower risk due to fixed investment amountLower risk due to disciplined savings
Penalty for Missed PaymentThere is no penalty for missed payments as the amount is deposited in one goGenerally imposes a penalty for missed payments. But RDs like iWish from ICICI Bank have no such penalty
Interest CalculationInterest calculated on the initial deposit amountInterest calculated on the monthly contributions
Source: ICICI Bank

How to use FDs and RDs for maximum returns?

FDs are ideal for conservative investors looking for safe investment and steady, assured returns. You can use the laddering strategy — dividing a lump sum investment across multiple fixed or recurring deposits with different maturity periods, rather than investing the entire amount in a single long-term deposit.

This approach enhances flexibility for withdrawals and allows for reinvestment at potentially higher rates if interest rates change.

Also Read | FD laddering strategy: How to split ₹10 lakh for better returns and liquidity

Further, you can use your RDs to build corpus for other investments:

  • 12,000 per month for a period of 12 months at 6.5% will give you final payout of 1,53,360.
  • This can be re-invested as lumpsum for your public provident fund (PPF) or national pension scheme (NPS). Up to 1.5 lakh is tax free under Section 80C.
  • Or the lumpsum 1,53,360 invested into an FD for a period of 12 months at 6.5% will give to payout of 1,63.328, which can be reinvested into mutual funds, Sukanya Samriddhi or the stock market, depending on your investment goals.
  • The point is that timing your FD or RD as per the financial year will allow you to collect funds for re-investment over time without pressure for sudden lump sum.

Your decision to choose between RD and FD should be based on your investment objectives, tenure preference, liquidity needs, and risk appetite. It is best to consult an expert for strategies when using the tool for retirement planning or other serious financial goals.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Fixed deposits (FDs) offer higher interest rates and are suitable for lump sum investments, while recurring deposits (RDs) allow for monthly contributions.
  • FDs provide flexibility in terms of withdrawal and reinvestment strategies, making them ideal for conservative investors.
  • Choosing between FDs and RDs depends on individual financial goals, liquidity requirements, and risk tolerance.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Fixed DepositsRecurring DepositsBank DepositsInvestment StrategiesFinancial Goals
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