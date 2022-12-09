FD vs Real Estate investment, the debate has been an ongoing one. Real estate and fixed deposits (FDs) both have been considered investment for long-term, each of these have their own perks As a result, a thorough understanding of all factors involved will help you in making the best investment decision. A fixed deposit (FD) is an appealing option. On the other hand, if you want to own an asset that will appreciate in value over time, you should consider investing in real estate. So which is better retirement investment option for millennials? What experts have to say on this.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}