Lentra's CEO added, "On the back of this policy, if we look at the entire forecast for next year, the inflation for January to March is estimated at 5.8, which will further shrink to 5% from April to June. This implies that there might now be the need for rate hike post-January. Additionally, while the GDP grew at roughly at 4% in the last two fiscal years, we can expect a GDP growth of 7.2% in the coming year basis the current correction. In the coming months, we can expect excess liquidity in the system to be drained out and deposit rates to go up."