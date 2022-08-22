FDs for senior citizens become more attractive, earn up to 8.15% in this bank

Fixed deposits are one of the traditional investment schemes in India, offering guaranteed returns. They are risk-free investments and are generally popular among senior citizens who cannot afford to be exposed to sentimental-driven market-related instruments. Currently, many banks have hiked their FD rates in line with RBI's repo rate hike. Generally, in a rate hike scenario, bank deposits scheme especially FDs become attractive. This month, many banks have introduced new FD schemes for elderlies. A senior citizen can even earn up to 8.15% rate on their deposits.

