FDs, SIPs, crypto, or gold? What's best investment option for women

Usually, cases are that most women chose traditional schemes which offer guaranteed returns and eliminate the risk and need for constant attention. While old generation schemes are good sorts of investments, however, there are diverse mediums available for them to grab an opportunity over. Financial markets which are usually considered male-driven, are now being steadily adopted by women. There is a vast pool of investment options right from equities, and SIPs to ETFs and even good-old FDs for women to invest in. However, certain factors need to be taken care of while investing.