FDs vs small savings schemes: Which saving instruments offer better returns?

Several post office savings schemes offer marginally higher returns over what most banks give on their fixed deposits (FDs)

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published16 Apr 2025, 03:09 PM IST
National Savings Recurring Deposit gives 6.7 per cent return per annum
National Savings Recurring Deposit gives 6.7 per cent return per annum

Conservative investors tend to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) of banks for the security and assurance they offer. Here we examine the returns given by different post office schemes and compare them with those on fixed deposits of different banks.

Typically, most banks offer annual interest in the range of 6.6-6.7 percent on their fixed deposits after the latest repo rate cut on April 9.

At the same time, small savings schemes have given a return of upto 7.5 to 8.2 percent based on the scheme you choose.

Let us dig deeper into it.

Fixed deposits of banks

State Bank of India offers 6.7 percent per annum interest on one-year fixed deposit. HDFC Bank offers 6.6 percent interest, while ICICI Bank offers 6.7 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 7.1 percent interest on its one-year fixed deposit.

Notably, some of the banks cut their FD interest rates recently in the wake of repo rate cuts on some tenures.

InstrumentInterest p.a. (%)
Kisan Vikas Patra                                                                      7.5
Fixed deposit in HDFC Bank6.6
Fixed deposit in ICICI Bank6.7
Fixed deposit in Kotak Mahindra Bank7.1
National Savings Recurring Deposit6.7
National Savings Time Deposit 1-yr 6.9
Fixed deposit in SBI 6.7
National Savings Time Deposit 5-yr 7.5
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme8.2
Public Provident Fund (PPF)7.1
Sukanya Samriddhi Account 8.2
National Savings Certificate7.7

(Source: Bank websites; indiapost.gov.in)

Small savings scheme

Post office schemes offer slightly higher returns but only when investment is made for a longer duration. For instance, the National Savings Recurring Deposit gives an annual return of 6.7 percent.

National Savings Time deposit offers 6.9 percent return on 1-year time deposit whereas it gives a higher return of 7.5 percent on 5 year deposit. For 2 and 3 year deposits, annual returns stand at 7 per cent and 7.1 percent per annum. Depositors can earn 8.2 percent on a senior citizen savings scheme.

Also Read | CBDT announces last date to declare tax arrears under Vivad se Vishwas Scheme

Public provident fund offers 7.1 percent per annum and Sukanya Samriddhi Account beneficiaries stand to earn 8.2 percent. The National Savings Scheme offers 7.7 percent per annum. Kisan Vikas Patra offers 7.5 percent per annum.

Tax benefit

An important consideration that should weigh your decision of opting for one scheme over the other is the tax benefits offered by post office schemes which are absent in case of fixed deposits. Although 80C tax benefits offered on the investment made in these schemes is not available under the new tax regime, the interest income is tax free. In contrast, interest earned on fixed deposits is always taxable.  

Visit here for all personal finance updates

 

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFDs vs small savings schemes: Which saving instruments offer better returns?
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.