How Fed rate cuts affect your portfolio, and how to benefit from them
Summary
Fed rate cuts affect your investments in several ways but aren't a reason to overhaul your portfolio entirely. Some tweaks at the margin are all you need.
The US Federal Reserve reduced its overnight rate – the rate at which banks can borrow from one another – by one percentage point from September to December 2024. Currently, markets expect further cuts in the coming months.
