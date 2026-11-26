Federal Bank has joined the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority's ‘Tatkal NPS’ initiative, the private sector lender said in an official release. The move enables eligible customers to instantly open an account with the National Pension System (NPS) using their existing KYC details with the bank, it added.

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“The initiative aims to make retirement planning easier and more accessible by reducing onboarding time and paperwork. NPS offers individuals across professions and age groups a simple avenue to build long-term financial security and create a retirement corpus,” the bank said.

“We are committed to making financial services simple, accessible and digital-first. Our participation in PFRDA's Tatkal NPS initiative will help customers begin their retirement planning journey seamlessly and encourage greater adoption of long-term financial savings,” said Joy PV, EVP and Country Head — Retail Liability and Fee Products, Federal Bank.

Tatkal NPS facility: Eligibility, contribution, features According to the official statement, the process will be fully digital.

Eligible customers include resident Indians between 18 to 85 years of age.

You will need to complete OTP-based authentication to open your Tatkal NPS account.

The minimum contribution to start the account is ₹ 250 and future contributions can be as little as ₹ 10 at any time, with no upper limit and no fixed frequency.

250 and future contributions can be as little as 10 at any time, with no upper limit and no fixed frequency. It added that the contributions are invested in a default scheme — NPS Sanchay, which can be changed later as per NPS guidelines.

A Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) is generated instantly upon successful registration, it added.

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Tatkal NPS goes live: how to apply As per the Federal Bank statement, in the initial phase, its Tatkal NPS feature will be available through the BHIM mobile app, and customers will need to hold an active savings account with complete KYC to be eligible.

Earlier in September, the PFRDA announced the launch of Tatkal NPS on the BHIM payments app, allowing eligible bank customers to open an NPS account directly through the platform. It highlighted the digital nature of the process, involving “no paperwork”, “instant KYC” and outlined a three-step process to open an account using the BHIM app, as follows:

— Enter your date of birth

— Select your bank account (State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank and PhonePe app)

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— Make your contribution

About Federal Bank: Business stood at ₹ 6.41 lakh crore One of India’s leading private sector banks, with a legacy spanning nine decades and a presence of more than 1,662 banking outlets, Federal Bank's total business stood at ₹6.41 lakh crore as on 30 September, as per the statement.

It also maintains an international connect through its Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which serve as key touchpoints for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) customers in the UAE. It also operates an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, becoming part of India’s evolving global financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn