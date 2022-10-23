Federal Bank hikes FD rates, now offers 8% return on a tenor of 700 days3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- Federal Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Federal Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, raised its interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, October 23, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased its interest rate by 50 basis points on a 700-day tenure; for all other maturities, the interest rate remained the same. Due to the hike announced today, the bank will now provide fixed deposits maturing in 700 days with an inflation-beating return of 7.50% to the general public and 8.00% to senior citizens.