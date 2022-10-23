Federal Bank hikes FD rates, now offers 8% return on a tenor of 700 days

On deposits maturing in 700 Days, the bank has hiked the interest rate by 50 bps from 7% to 7.50% and on those maturing in 701 days to 749 days, the bank shall pay an interest rate of 5.75%. Fixed deposits maturing in 750 days shall pay an interest rate of 6.50% and deposits maturing in 751 days to less than 3 years shall pay an interest rate of 5.75%. On fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to 2221 days Federal Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 2222 Days and 2223 days and above the bank shall pay an interest rate of 6.20% and 6.00% respectively.