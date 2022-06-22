Federal Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Check new rates here

On fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 119 days and 120 days to 180 days, the bank will continue to provide interest rates of 4.00 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively. The interest rate on fixed deposits due in 181 days to 270 days has increased from 4.50 per cent to 4.60 per cent, a 10 basis point increase. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 271 days to less than a year has remained constant at 4.75 per cent. Federal Bank will now provide interest rates of 5.45 per cent and 5.60 per cent on term deposits maturing in one year or more but less than two years, while the bank will offer interest rates of 5.75 per cent and 5.85 per cent on deposits maturing in two years to 749 days and 750 days respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}