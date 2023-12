Effective December 05, 2023, Federal Bank has updated its deposit interest rates. The new rate for 500-day deposits stands at 7.50 per cent for both resident and non-resident deposits.

Non-withdrawable fixed deposits for the same duration now carry an interest rate of 7.65 per cent. Senior citizens can avail themselves of a maximum return of 8.15 per cent for 500-day tenures and 7.80 per cent for tenures ranging from 21 months to less than three years.

The new fixed deposit interest rates are tabled below

Tenure Withdrawable before maturity (Less than 2 Cr) Non-withdrawable before maturity (Above 1 Cr – Less than 2 Cr) General Public Senior Citizen General Public Senior Citizen 500 Days 7.50% 8.00% 7.65% 8.15% Above 21 Months to less than 3 years 7.05% 7.55% 7.30% 7.80%

Interest rates for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) and Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) have been increased, with additional revisions outlined below.

Tenure USD Less than ₹10 lakh ₹10 lakh & above 1 year 1 day 6.10% 6.15% 1 year 5.60% 5.60% 1 year 2 days to less than 15 months 6.00% 6.00% 15 months to less than 2 years 5.45% 5.45%

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.