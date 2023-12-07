Effective December 05, 2023, Federal Bank has updated its deposit interest rates. The new rate for 500-day deposits stands at 7.50 per cent for both resident and non-resident deposits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Non-withdrawable fixed deposits for the same duration now carry an interest rate of 7.65 per cent. Senior citizens can avail themselves of a maximum return of 8.15 per cent for 500-day tenures and 7.80 per cent for tenures ranging from 21 months to less than three years.

The new fixed deposit interest rates are tabled below {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tenure Withdrawable before maturity (Less than 2 Cr) Non-withdrawable before maturity (Above 1 Cr – Less than 2 Cr) General Public Senior Citizen General Public Senior Citizen 500 Days 7.50% 8.00% 7.65% 8.15% Above 21 Months to less than 3 years 7.05% 7.55% 7.30% 7.80%

Interest rates for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) and Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) have been increased, with additional revisions outlined below.

Tenure USD Less than ₹10 lakh ₹10 lakh & above 1 year 1 day 6.10% 6.15% 1 year 5.60% 5.60% 1 year 2 days to less than 15 months 6.00% 6.00% 15 months to less than 2 years 5.45% 5.45%

