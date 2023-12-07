Effective December 05, 2023, Federal Bank has updated its deposit interest rates. The new rate for 500-day deposits stands at 7.50 per cent for both resident and non-resident deposits.
Non-withdrawable fixed deposits for the same duration now carry an interest rate of 7.65 per cent. Senior citizens can avail themselves of a maximum return of 8.15 per cent for 500-day tenures and 7.80 per cent for tenures ranging from 21 months to less than three years.
The new fixed deposit interest rates are tabled below
|Tenure
Withdrawable before maturity (Less than 2 Cr)
|Non-withdrawable before maturity (Above 1 Cr – Less than 2 Cr)
General Public
Senior Citizen
General Public
Senior Citizen
500 Days
7.50%
8.00%
7.65%
8.15%
Above 21 Months to less than 3 years
7.05%
7.55%
7.30%
7.80%
Interest rates for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) and Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) have been increased, with additional revisions outlined below.
|Tenure
|USD
Less than ₹10 lakh
₹10 lakh & above
1 year 1 day
6.10%
6.15%
1 year
5.60%
5.60%
|1 year 2 days to less than 15 months
|6.00%
|6.00%
|15 months to less than 2 years
|5.45%
|5.45%
