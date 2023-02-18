Federal Bank hikes fixed deposit rates with up to 7.75% on this tenor
- Federal Bank has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
Federal Bank has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the modification, interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 2223 days and above will range from 3.00% to 6.60% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.25% for senior citizens. Senior citizens will now receive a maximum return of 7.75% on deposits with a tenor of 15 months to two years, while non-senior citizens will receive a maximum return of 7.25%. According to Federal Bank's official website, the most recent FD rates are in effect as of February 17, 2023.
