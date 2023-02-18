Federal Bank hikes fixed deposit rates with up to 7.75% on this tenor

At Federal Bank, a fixed deposit only requires a minimum deposit of Rs. 1000, and interest may be received on a monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis. On the maturity date, interest and principal will be automatically deposited to your Federal Bank savings account. By signing up for a fixed deposit plan at Federal Bank, you can choose from a variety of interest payment options, including monthly, semiannually, quarterly, or yearly interest payments, automatic renewals, automatic crediting of interest and principal to your account on due dates, etc. You can also get a loan against fixed deposits up to 90% of the initial deposit and also sign up for an automatic renewal feature against your Federal Bank fixed deposits.

