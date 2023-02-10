Federal Bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps on savings accounts: Details inside
- Federal Bank, a private sector lender, raised its interest rates on savings accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on February 9, 2023.
Federal Bank, a private sector lender, raised its interest rates on savings accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on February 9, 2023. This announcement was issued by Federal Bank in accordance with the RBI's 25 bps repo rate rise to 6.5%. Since the interest rates on Federal Bank's savings accounts are linked to repo rates, they will vary as and when the repo rate is adjusted by the RBI on a T+1 basis. As a result, Federal Bank increased the interest rates on its savings accounts by 25 basis points for its customers.
