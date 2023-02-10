Federal Bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps on savings accounts: Details inside

Now, Federal Bank is promising an interest rate on savings accounts with end-of-day balances between ₹5 crores and less than ₹50 crores that is 3.45% below the RBI's repo rate for balances up to and including ₹1 lakh and 1.00% below the RBI's repo rate for the remaining balance above ₹1 lakh. Customers of Federal Bank will now get interest rates of 3.45% below the repo rate of the RBI for balances up to and including ₹1 lakh, and 0.50% below the repo rate of the RBI for the remaining value over ₹1 lakh, on savings accounts end-of-day balances of ₹50 crore and above.