Federal Bank hikes interest rates on savings account: Check new rates here. Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 04:56 PM IST
- Federal Bank, a private sector lender, has raised interest rates on savings bank accounts.
The private sector lender Federal Bank has hiked interest rates on savings bank deposits. The interest rates on savings accounts of the bank are linked to the repo rate and on 8th June 2022 RBI hiked the repo rate by 50 bps from 4.40% to 4.90%, as a result, the interest rate on savings accounts of Federal Bank has also gone up on 9th June 2022.