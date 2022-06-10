Federal Bank hikes interest rates on savings account: Check new rates here

Savings account customers will be pleased to hear that Kotak Mahindra Bank has increased interest rates on savings accounts, which will take effect on June 13, 2022. Saving account deposits up to ₹50 lakh will enjoy a 3.5 per cent p.a. interest rate, but daily balances in savings accounts above ₹50 lakh will pay 50 basis points higher interest rate of 4 per cent p.a. from the previous rate of 3.5 per cent p.a. Interest rates are currently on the uptick phase after the RBI raised the repo rate at its June MPC meeting. Banks may announce further interest rate hikes on loan and deposit products shortly, but in the meanwhile, lenders such as PSB, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, and RBL Bank have raised interest rates on fixed deposits as a result of the repo rate hike.