Federal Bank hikes interest rates on savings account: Details inside

The repo rate has been increased by 50 basis points from 4.9 per cent to 5.4 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India. The MPC kept its position that it was committed to keeping inflation within target for fostering economic growth. Considering the impact of repo rate hike, the broking firm KRChoksey has said in a note that “The banks have also merely raised their rates on the deposits, which is in the range of 15-35 bps depending on the term of the bucket. Thus, this reflects that it will benefit the banks from substantial spreads, which will help to improve the NIMs for the banks in Q2FY23E. We believe banks will continue to pass on the interest rate hikes on their loans, while deposit rate hikes will be slower in the near term. We may see some impact on the affordable housing loans due to rising interest rates as the sentiments of consumers of buying home will slow down. We see ICICI Bank, Axis Bank & Kotak bank as the highest beneficiaries of this rate hike considering their higher concentration of floating rates compared to other peers."